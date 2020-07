Comstock/ThinkstockThree years ago today, this “Girl” hit maker got engaged to this “Diamond or Twine” singer while visiting his family in his native Michigan. The two wed in 2018 and welcomed son Hayes Andrew in March 2020. Can you name the couple? ANSWER: Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd.

By Cillea Houghton

