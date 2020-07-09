Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video
BIG 3: Vaccine Volunteers Needed, COVID Cases Soar & Protestors Want Lyda Out
July 9, 2020
1. Researchers are looking for volunteers to test possible coronavirus vaccines. More than 100 clinical trials are going on around the world to find a vaccine to protect from coronavirus.
2. Coronavirus cases continue to surge in the U.S. A new daily record was set Wednesday for cases with more than 59-thousand infections reported.
3. Protesters are demanding that St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson resign. Demonstrators gathered outside City Hall yesterday and remained throughout the night.