BIG 3: Vaccine Volunteers Needed, COVID Cases Soar & Protestors Want Lyda Out

1. Researchers are looking for volunteers to test possible coronavirus vaccines. More than 100 clinical trials are going on around the world to find a vaccine to protect from coronavirus.

2. Coronavirus cases continue to surge in the U.S. A new daily record was set Wednesday for cases with more than 59-thousand infections reported.

3. Protesters are demanding that St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson resign. Demonstrators gathered outside City Hall yesterday and remained throughout the night.