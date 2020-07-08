Wake up with Ashley McBryde at the Ryman this weekend

Ashley McBryde will do three songs from her new album, Never Will, on morning TV this Saturday.

The socially distanced performances were filmed at the Ryman Auditorium alongside two of her band mates, an experience the CMA New Artist of the Year describes as a joyful one.

“The thing about this time, in life and in music, is that connection matters even more when we can’t be together,” Ashley says in a statement. “I hope our joy in performing these songs for you comes through and helps lighten your mood this weekend like it did ours.”

The breakthrough star delivered a stirring take on “Amazing Grace” on the Ryman stage in April in honor of the lives lost during the pandemic.

You can catch her new performances on CBS This Morning on July 11. Check your local listings to see when it airs in your area.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.