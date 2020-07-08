The Chicks release 'Gaslighter' track list

Columbia RecordsThe Chicks have unveiled the titles of the dozen songs on their highly anticipated album, Gaslighter.

In addition to the already released “Julianna Calm Down,” “March March” and lead single title track, Gaslighter boasts titles including “Everybody Loves You” and “For Her,” along with the cleverly phrased “My Best Friend’s Weddings” and “Tights on My Boat.”

The 12-song collection ends with “Hope It’s Something Good” and “Set Me Free.” The Grammy-winning group co-wrote nearly all of the album’s songs alongside co-producer Jack Antonoff and popular songwriters Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter and Teddy Geiger.

The Chicks revealed in a tweet that they’ll share some song lyrics soon.

Formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, the trio dropped the “dixie” from their name in June, due to its negative association with the former Confederate states, in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and many other Black people at the hands of police.

Originally supposed to be released on May 1, Gaslighter was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’ll now be released on July 17.

By Cillea Houghton

