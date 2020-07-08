Russell Dickerson, Scotty McCreery to perform in video series honoring first number-one hits

A group of Nashville’s top songwriters are participating in a new series that highlights the first number-one songs from artists like Russell Dickerson and Scotty McCreery.

Publishing company BMI is teaming up with Taylor Guitars and audio equipment company Shure for an online video series called My #1 Moment that features a rotating cast of country artists and songwriters performing their first number-one song from the comfort of their homes.

Hit songwriter and “Rednecker” singer Michael Hardy will kick off the series today with a performance of “Up Down,” a number-one hit he co-wrote for Morgan Wallen.

In later episodes, Russell will perform his chart-topping debut “Yours,” and Scotty will share the reflective “Five More Minutes.” Devin Dawson will perform his rendition of “God’s Country,” the smash hit he co-wrote with Hardy that Blake Shelton took to the top of the charts in 2019.

Songwriter Derrick Southerland will deliver his take on Ingrid Andress‘ poignant “More Hearts than Mine,” while two of Luke Combs‘ hits — “Beer Never Broke My Heart” and “One Number Away” — will be cast in the spotlight with performances by writers Randy Montana and Rob Williford, respectively.

New episodes of My #1 Moment air every Wednesday on Taylor Guitar’s Instagram.

By Cillea Houghton

