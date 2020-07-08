Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockKalie Shorr, Maggie Rose, Hannah Ellis, Lillie Mae and Paulina Jayne are teaming up with Real Music TV for a livestream show, The Live Sessions. The show will tape at Nashville’s famed club, 3rd & Lindsley, on July 14 and stream on Real Music TV on July 15 at 8 p.m. ET. It will be available to view for 24 hours.

Songwriter Kendell Marvel has released a cover of Lee Hazlewood‘s “Houston.” Kendell is the co-writer of Chris Stapleton‘s Grammy-winning single, “Either Way.”

Newly formed duo Exit 216 is releasing the new single, “Brother,” on July 17. The duo is comprised of songwriters Steven Battey and Cole Burkett, the former of whom has co-written a range of songs from Luke Combs‘ “One Number Away” to Justin Bieber‘s “Eenie Meenie.”

By Cillea Houghton

