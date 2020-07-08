Jimmie Allen releases 'Bettie James' track list

Jimmie Allen has pulled back the curtain on the track list for his EP, Bettie James.

The seven songs see Jimmie pairing up with a variety of cross-genre acts, Nelly, Tim McGraw and Mickey Guyton among them. Jimmie also provided insight into each song in a series of TikTok videos.

The EP’s first track is “Let the Good Times Roll,” a collaboration between Jimmie and Nelly that Jimmie describes as a “fun song” with a “summer vibe.” It’s followed by his collaboration with Mickey on “Drunk and I Miss You” that Jimmie cites as one of his favorites.

He then teams up with Tim McGraw for “Days Made for These,” and with Brad Paisley on “Freedom Was a Highway.”

Jimmie rounds out the project with a pair of all-star collaborations, uniting with Charley Pride and Darius Rucker on “Why Things Happen,” which he wrote the day after Kobe Bryant died, while The Oak Ridge Boys, Rita Wilson and Christian pop-rock singer Tauren Wells perform with him on “When This Is Over.”

The EP closes with the Noah Cyrus duet “This Is Us,” released in March.

“I am a fan of every artist on this project and humbled to have each one of them be a part of it,” Jimmie says of the project that honors his late father, James, and grandmother Bettie.

Here’s the full track listing for Bettie James, set for release on July 10:

“Good Times Roll” — Jimmie Allen, Nelly

“Drunk and I Miss You” — Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton

“Days Made for These” — Jimmie Allen, Tim McGraw

“Freedom Was a Highway” — Jimmie Allen, Brad Paisley

“Why Things Happen” — Jimmie Allen, Charley Pride, Darius Rucker

“When This Is Over” — Jimmie Allen, The Oak Ridge Boys, Tauren Wells, Rita Wilson

“This Is Us” — Jimmie Allen, Noah Cyrus

By Cillea Houghton

