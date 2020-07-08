Charlie Daniels funeral service to take place Friday

Charlie Daniels will be laid to rest on Friday.

According to the Tennesean, a funeral service for the country icon will be held at World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee Friday at 11 a.m. CT, preceded by an open visitation at Sellars Funeral Home in his hometown of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT.

Fans will also be able to pay their respects with a special memorial service tonight at 6:30 p.m. CT outside of Sellars Funeral Home. The event will feature appearances by Charlie’s country music peers and friends Trace Adkins, Darryl Worley and Tracy Lawrence, along with former Arkansas GovernorMike Huckabee. There will also be a military flyover and 21-gun salute.

In lieu of flowers, Daniels’ family has asked that fans make a donation to The Journey Home Project, a nonprofit co-founded by Charlie in 2014 that supports veterans returning from war and connects donors to various veteran organizations.

Charlie passed away on July 6 at the age of 83 from a hemorrhagic stroke.

The trailblazing star became a Southern rock pioneer when he formed the Charlie Daniels Band in 1972. The band is known for such hits as the Grammy-winning “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” “Simple Man,” and “Long Haired Country Boy.” He’s a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry.

By Cillea Houghton

