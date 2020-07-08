Blake Shelton performing at drive-in concert series

Blake Shelton is hosting a drive-in concert later this month.

Following in Garth Brooks‘ footsteps, Blake is the next artist to participate in the Encore Drive-In Nights concert series in partnership with production company Encore Live, which produced Garth’s drive-in concert on June 27.

Blake will also perform in a one-night-only, pre-recorded event that will broadcast at several drive-in theaters across North America on July 25.

Blake’s girlfriend and fellow The Voice coach Gwen Stefani, and longtime friend and collaborator Trace Adkins, will also appear. In addition to performing beloved hits, the show will include interviews and story shares from the artists, with Blake hinting that he may also perform new songs.

“This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe,” Blake says in a statement. “I’m excited we’re getting the chance to perform a concert for fans, and we’re going to go back and play old hits like ‘Austin,’ newer songs like ‘God’s Country’ and we might even introduce something brand new!”

Tickets go on sale July 14. Prices are $114.99 per vehicle. Drive-in venues will be following local and state guidelines in relation to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.