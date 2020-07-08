BIG 3: STL Upward COVID Trend, Stimulus Checks & 2 New Lysol Products

1. St. Louis is now the latest city to start an upward trend of COVID-19 cases. The city has been on a downward slope for awhile, until July.

2. The White House says they expect negotiations on the next coronavirus stimulus package to take place in the second or third week of July.

3. Two Lysol products are now proven to kill coronavirus on surfaces. The EPA approved Disinfectant Spray, saying it can wipe out the virus in two minutes, and also Disinfectant Max Cover Mist.