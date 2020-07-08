Best Friends Make Dog Treats & Raise Money for Food Pantry

Daniel Grant and Max Caponigro wanted to do something to help others during the lockdown. Living next door to a food pantry, they boys decided to raise money to help feed the hungry in their community.

“I live next door to the food pantry, so we see it every day,” Daniel told The Patriot Ledger. “We know people don’t have enough food and we wanted to help.”

So, Daniel and Max have spent the last few months mixing flour, butter, bacon bits, chicken stock and other ingredients into the perfect dog treat that they have been selling and delivering to local dog owners.

When the boys first came up with the idea, Max’s mom, Sue Caponigro, put a note in a neighborhood group chat asking if anyone was interested in buying a bag.

“A lot of people have dogs in my neighborhood and almost everybody with a dog bought one,” Max said.

Even people without dogs bought the treats and asked the boys to donate them to a local animal shelter.

So far, Daniel and Max have donated more than $400 to Milton Food Pantry.

via Sunny Skyz