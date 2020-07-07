Luke Bryan tops the charts with "One Margarita"

Luke Bryan has found himself in a familiar spot: at the top of the charts.

The superstar is raising a glass to his latest single, “One Margarita,” which has reached number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart this week, marking Luke’s 25th number-one single.

“When I first heard ‘One Margarita’ I really thought it was the perfect summer song,” Luke says. “It’s catchy and fun and right now people just need a moment to let go.”

“One Margarita” is the lead single off Luke’s Born Here Live Here Die Here album, set for release on August 7. It’s the third consecutive single off the soon-to-be released project that’s hit number one on the charts, following “Knockin’ Boots” and “What She Wants Tonight.”

Luke has postponed his Proud to Be Right Here Tour to 2021 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally slated to start in May 2020, the tour will now begin on May 30, 2021 in Youngstown, Ohio and continue through October.

By Cillea Houghton

