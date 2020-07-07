Justin Moore reflects on Charlie Daniels' influence: "He became a mentor in my life"

In a new episode of The Justin Moore Podcast, Justin Moore shares his personal connection with Charlie Daniels, one day after he passed away from a hemorrhagic stroke at the age of 83.

Justin reveals that Charlie became a mentor figure to him over the years, meeting soon after Justin’s grandfather passed away.

“He genuinely became kind of a mentor in my life from the spiritual side of things to an artist. And I think the fact that he and I got to know each other a little bit right around the time of my grandfather’s death, he became kind of like an additional grandpa to me,” Justin explains, referring to Daniels him as “Uncle Charlie.”

“It hit me a little harder than I anticipated and it was because he was so good to me,” Justin remarks on Charlie’s death.

Justin also reveals that the legendary star was supposed to be a guest on the podcast sometime this year before his untimely passing.

Keeping his spirit alive, the “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away” singer performed a cover of the Charlie Daniels Band‘s 1989 hit, “Simple Man,” which includes an audio clip of Charlie saying “You’re doing good son. I’m proud of you. Love you. God bless you.”

The Justin Moore Podcast debuted in May. The 15-episode series airs on Tuesdays.

By Cillea Houghton

