Jimmie Allen longs for lost love in new song "Right Now"

Ahead of the release of his upcoming collaborations EP, Jimmie Allen has shared a snippet of a new song called “Right Now.”

In an Instagram post on Monday, Jimmie played a teaser of the track that was written the same day. Co-written by the singer, Jordan Schmidt and Matt Rogers, the pop-leaning track finds Jimmie looking back on the one that got away and longing to right his wrongs.

“If I had you back right now/I wouldn’t ever let you let go/I need you so bad right now/And I ain’t afraid to say so,” he croons in the chorus, his voice soaring alongside a computerized melody.

“You’re on fire!!!! So good!!!” Rita Wilson applauds in the comment section, with fans also sharing their approval, calling the song “amazing” while another refers to Jimmie as an “inspiration.”

The “Best Shot” hit maker is set to release the EP Bettie James on Friday comprised of seven new songs with a range of collaborators including Darius Rucker, Mickey Guyton, Brad Paisley, Nelly and more. The EP is named after his grandmother Bettie and his father, James.

By Cillea Houghton

