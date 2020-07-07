What's Awesome

Elephant Born at the St. Louis Zoo

Elephant Born at the St. Louis Zoo

July 7, 2020
via 5 On Your Side

Meet the newest member of the Saint Louis Zoo! A male Asian elephant was born at 1:55 p.m. on July 6. The zoo’s 23-year-old Asian elephant, Rani, gave birth to the baby boy. He has yet to be named.

“Rani and baby are doing very well,” said Tim Thier, Curator of Mammals/Ungulates and River’s Edge, and Director, Saint Louis Zoo WildCare Institute Center for Asian Elephant Conservation. “We’re thrilled to welcome Raja’s first son into our three-generation elephant family. “

The zoo’s bull elephant, 27-year-old Raja, is the father. He was the first Asian elephant ever born at the zoo in 1992, and this calf is his fifth offspring. 