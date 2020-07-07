BIG 3: Vaccine May Be Short Term, US Wants to Ban TikTok & Cards Schedule

After India, now US likely to ban #TikTok and other Chinese social media appshttps://t.co/ynVqOeQYGa — DNA (@dna) July 7, 2020

1. Top doctors are saying the coronavirus vaccine might not offer long-term protection. We do not yet know how long antibodies might provide immunity against infection. They say potential immunization will not be like a measles vaccine, which generally offers lifelong immunity.2. The United States is looking at banning popular social media app TikTok. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Trump administration would look at banning Chinese apps like TikTok over national security and privacy concerns.

Australia is in the same boat…

Well, here it is!



Our 2020 60-Game Schedule ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/F4dlcs8CDW — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 6, 2020

3. The Cardinals 60-game regular-season schedule is set. St. Louis opens the season by hosting the Pirates at Busch Stadium on July 24th at 7:15 p.m. The schedule consists of 40 games against National League Central teams and 20 games against opponents from the American League Central.