Mike Fisher takes sons fishing: "I love watching these 2 grow up"

Fourth of July weekend in Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher‘s household included some quality father-son bonding time.

On Sunday, Mike shared a photo of his two sons, Isaiah and Jacob, fishing on a pond, but dad let Isaiah take the reins. The 5-year-old gleefully showed his 1-year-old brother how to fish, standing up in the rowboat as he proudly casts his bait into the water while Jacob watches.

“Isaiah showing Jacob the ropes. He’s a great big brother with a huge heart!!” Mike praises in the caption. “I Love watching these 2 grow up but sometimes you just want to press the pause button! All you can do is take it in and thank God for these little moments!”

Carrie and Mike recently participated in the I Am Second online miniseries Mike and Carrie: God & Country, where they offered fans an honest look into their marriage and faith.

By Cillea Houghton

