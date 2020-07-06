Luke Bryan, Cole Swindell support Red Cross through online meet-and-greet campaign

Luke Bryan and Cole Swindell are lending their support to the American Red Cross.

In a new partnership between the Red Cross and KP Entertainment, a Nashville-based artist development company, fans can make a donation to the Red Cross, which then enters them into a sweepstakes for the chance to win a one minute, virtual one-on-one meet-and-greet with one of the participating artists.

A different artist on the KP Entertainment roster will be featured each week, with Cole kicking the campaign off this week, inviting fans to donate through July 10 to win a meet-and-greet with the “Middle of a Memory” singer. Luke’s contest runs from August 10-14.

A $10 donation enters a fan’s name into the sweepstakes 10 times, while a $50 donation accounts for 75 entries and a $100 donation is worth 200 entries. Fans can also donate a custom amount. A total of 50 winners will be selected for the virtual meet-and-greet sessions with Cole.

The money raised will go towards the Red Cross’ efforts to provide hospital patients in need of blood donations, offer food and shelter following a natural disaster, support military families and provide humanitarian aid worldwide.

Jon Langston, Dylan Scott and Whitney Duncan are also participating in the program taking place throughout July and August.

By Cillea Houghton

