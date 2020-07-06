Garth Brooks delays acoustic set due to potential COVID-19 exposure

Garth Brooks is postponing his acoustic concert tomorrow night due to possible exposure to COVID-19.

In a statement released on Monday, it was announced that Garth and wife Trisha Yearwood are delaying the second installment of their online acoustic concert “out of an abundance of caution” due to the fact that members of their teams may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The show was supposed to take place on July 7. Garth is also cancelling the next two weeks of his Monday night Facebook Live show, Inside Studio G, to self-quarantine.

“While Garth and Trisha are fine, the Garth/Trisha camp has possibly been exposed to the Covid-19 virus. To be smart about this, they are all quarantining for 2 weeks and thank everyone for their concern,” representatives for the two singers say in a joint statement.

Garth announced last week that he would be hosting the second installment of his virtual acoustic show and perform songs requested by fans on Facebook. He and Trisha hosted the first one in March that aired on CBS.

Garth recently reunited with his band to record a concert at a sound stage in Nashville sans audience that was later broadcast at drive-in theaters around the country on June 27.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.