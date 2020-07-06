Gabby Barrett making 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' debut on Thursday

Radio Disney/Image Group LAGabby Barrett will appear on Live with Kelly and Ryan this week.

The American Idol finalist is set to perform her breakthrough hit, “I Hope,” on Thursday, marking her debut on the long-running talk show that airs on ABC.

“Being able to entertain people and play music is always joyful, and I hope we can bring some fun to everyone at home. See you Thursday!” the singer says in a statement.

“I Hope” is Gabby’s debut single that reached number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart earlier this year. It was the first time a debut single by a female country artist reached number one on the chart since 2017.

It’s also the lead single off her debut album Goldmine, which earned her the highest first-week streams for a debut album by a country act. Additionally, Gabby has released a remix of “I Hope” featuring pop star Charlie Puth.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.