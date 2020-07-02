Old Dominion teases breezy new “Everything to Lose,” due out Friday

ABC/Image Group LAOld Dominion are gearing up to share more new music, and from the snippet they posted to social media this week, the next song they’ve got coming is a flirty, tropical summertime anthem.



“This is one y’all haven’t ever heard yet,” the group revealed on social media, posting a 30-second clip of their new song along with a portion of the lyrics. Called “Everything to Lose,” the tune focuses on the early stages of a new relationship.



“Everything that you do is driving me crazy / Dancing and singing along and it’s catching my ear, catching my eye,” the song begins. “Think that it’s been long enough, girl, you know I ain’t playing / So let’s blow this popsicle stand, girl, and kiss it goodbye…”

“Everything to Lose” will be the first taste of previously unheard music from Old Dominion since May, when they dropped three older songs that they’d written for previous projects but that didn’t make the cut.



The band released their self-titled third album in October of last year. That project includes hits like “Make it Sweet” and “One Man Band.”

By Carena Liptak

