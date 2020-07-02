Keith Urban will be the special guest on a new “country twerk” song from Breland

Atlanta-based upstart Breland dropped a bombshell during the CMA Summer Stay-Cay on Wednesday night: He’s planning to feature Keith Urban on an upcoming new track, which he describes as “country twerk.”

Even before officially announcing that a duet was in the works, Breland had been teasing some kind of collaboration with the country superstar.



Earlier in the week, he posted a montage video of himself quietly geeking out over getting to visit Keith’s house, ending the clip by proclaiming “I’m in Keith Urban’s house!” before panning across a recording studio to reveal Keith smiling and strumming a guitar.



Keith isn’t the first country A-lister who’s teamed up with Breland. Sam Hunt recently jumped on a remix of the rising singer-songwriter’s “My Truck,” a swagger-filled, genre-blending ode to the singer’s favorite set of wheels.

In addition to making waves with big-name collaborations, Breland recently marked Juneteenth by releasing Rage & Sorrow, an introspective, three-track EP that addresses police brutality, racism and his complicated relationship with masculinity.

By Carena Liptak

I don’t know how to prepare you for what @KeithUrban and I made but I can tell you it’s my FAVORITE SONG EVER. — Breland (@breland) June 26, 2020

