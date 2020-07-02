Ingrid Andress’ “Waste of Lime” puts a tropical twist on heartache

Atlantic RecordsIngrid Andress puts a fun-loving spin on heartbreak in her summery new song, “Waste of Lime.” Full of her signature quirks and humor, the new tune also tips its hat to the Beach Boys’ classic “Kokomo,” with lyrics that tell the story of a sweet romance that quickly sours.



“Just an empty margarita / Let me and this tequila high and dry,” Ingrid sings in the song’s chorus. “No drunk pick-up lines, no ‘Your place or mine’ / You’re just a waste of lime.”

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Ingrid explained that her new song is an uncharacteristically lighthearted release for her.

“I’m sure everybody’s 2020 is not the most ideal. Mine is definitely the worst year up to this point,” says Ingrid. “But honestly, I’m just glad I can still release music and create. And the song that’s coming out is probably the happiest song I’ve ever written. So soak it in, people, while you can. Because that’s the last time I’m ever going to write something like that.”

When she shared the song this week, Ingrid also dropped an equally fun-loving music video, which finds the singer creating her own mini-beach vacation in her backyard. In the clip, Ingrid splashes around a kiddie pool, reclines in a lounge chair and, of course, sips margaritas.

“Waste of Lime” follows Ingrid’s debut album, Lady Like, which arrived in March. Since then, she’s scored her first chart-topping hit with “More Hearts than Mine,” and sent her second single, “The Stranger,” to radio.

By Carena Liptak

