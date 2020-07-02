“Got What I Got”: Jason Aldean’s new music video shares a sweet peek into his quarantine family life

Jason Aldean highlights sweet family moments in the new music video for “Got What I Got,” which debuted during the CMA Summer Stay-Cay on Wednesday night.



Filmed during the COVID-19 quarantine in Destin, Florida, the clip focuses on the star at home with his wife, Brittany, and their two young children, Navy and Memphis. After the kids go to bed, the couple enjoys a date night in, complete with vinyl records and Jason’s own Wolf Moon Bourbon brand, which he created with Florida Georgia Line.



Elsewhere in the video, the couple stroll on the beach, take a drive around town and spend time with family. Given the current pandemic, keeping the video’s treatment small and scaled down was the only option Jason had. However, focusing on family fits perfectly with the single’s message of gratitude for a loving, lasting relationship.



“Got What I Got” was the second single to be released off of Jason’s newest album, 9. It followed the project’s hit lead single, “We Back.”

By Carena Liptak

