Carly Pearce and Lee Brice are even more “Happy Now” that their single has been certified platinum

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice celebrated yet another milestone this week with their chart-topping duet, “I Hope You’re Happy Now.” The song officially received RIAA Platinum certification, and the two artists were presented with a celebratory plaque during Wednesday night’s CMA Summer Stay-Cay event.

“Having songs that meant something to people was always my dream,” Carly reflected of the new honor. “To see these songs reach such big milestones and see that my music is making an impact on people’s lives is more than I ever could have hoped for.”

The song, which comes off Carly’s self-titled sophomore album, has topped 225 million global streams.



“I knew when I heard this song for the first time that this was something special, and I’m honored that Carly asked me to be a part of it,” added Lee. “Thank you to all the fans for loving this song as much as Carly and I did recording it and making this a platinum hit.”

On the same day that “I Hope You’re Happy Now” earned her a platinum certification plaque, Carly also officially received gold certification for her 2017 single, “Hide the Wine.”



It was a night full of career celebrations during a recent period that’s been pretty tumultuous for Carly. Just days after celebrating “I Hope You’re Happy Now”’s ascent to the top spot at radio, news broke that she was filing for divorce from her husband of eight months, fellow artist Michael Ray.

