Tenille Townes’ stacked “Big Hearts for Big Kids” virtual benefit raises $89,000

Tenille Townes hosted a virtual version of her annual “Big Hearts for Big Kids” fundraiser concert this week, performing a set from the stage of Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

A long list of country stars offered from-home performances, too. Dierks Bentley, Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde and more joined the lineup, helping the event raise a total of $89,000. Since its 2010 launch, “Big Hearts for Big Kids” has raised over $2 million for children in need.

Proceeds from the event benefit Sunrise House, a youth shelter located in Tenille’s hometown of Grande Prairie, Alberta, Canada, as well as the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee’s Troup 6000.



“Thinking about how difficult circumstances can make the beginning of somebody’s story always breaks my heart,” Tenille wrote on Instagram after the event. “But nights like last night always inspire me because we really can show up for each other. Thank you for showing up last night.”

During her set, Tenille dipped into her brand-new debut album, The Lemonade Stand. The project features her breakout hit, “Somebody’s Daughter,” which is itself a meditation on the impact of homelessness and the fact that everyone has a story, no matter their circumstances.

In case you missed it, the “Big Hearts for Big Kids” concert will be available to watch on Tenille’s YouTube channel for the next week.

By Carena Liptak

