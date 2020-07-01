Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockGranger Smith and his wife, Amber, are appearing on the Today show this morning to discuss the tragic passing of their three-year-old son, River, last summer due to a drowning accident in the family’s pool. The couple will discuss how they’ve been coping and raise awareness for water safety and the River Felly Fund. The interview airs during the 9 a.m. ET hour.

Kree Harrison has released the lyric video for her song, “Chosen Family Tree.” It’s the title track of her upcoming album.

By Cillea Houghton

