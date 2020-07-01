Lindsay Ell pours "Two Pina Coladas" for 'CMA Summer Stay-Cay,' as she hosts online special with Jimmie Allen

Country Music AssociationThe annual CMA Fest may’ve been impossible in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Country Music Association’s still found a way to have a party — several, in fact — with the fans.

The first happens today at 6 p.m. ET, as CMA Summer Stay-Cay kicks off on YouTube and Facebook, hosted by Jimmie Allen and Lindsay Ell.

“It’s gonna be fun,” Jimmie predicts. “I have no idea what you can expect, because I have no idea what I’m going to expect, but I know it’s gonna be fun.”

“She’s a friend of mine,” he adds of Lindsay, “and every time, you know, we’re around each other, it’s always a good time. She always brings everything she’s got. So it’s gonna be fun, for sure.”

Lindsay offers a few more details about what she has up her sleeve.

“Fans can expect a lot of laughs, a lot of games,” Lindsay explains. “Jimmie and I always make fun of each other. We’re label mates. We’re good friends. So it’s gonna be a lot of fun, let me just say.”

The “What Happens in a Small Town” hitmaker also teams up with Lauren Alaina and Cassadee Pope for a trio version of the Garth Brooks classic, “Two Pina Coladas.”

“My CMA Stay-Cay performance is full of summery things, beautiful girls — some of my my best friends in town,” Lindsay says. “I’m so excited for you to see it. You’re definitely gonna feel like the summer has started.”

The summer fun continues on Monday, July 13, when Luke Bryan hosts the three-hour CMA Best of Fest special starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Look for Kane Brown, Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Eric Church, Brothers Osborne and many more on tonight’s CMA Summer Stay-Cay as well.

By Stephen Hubbard

