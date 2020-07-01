Heinz Releases Ketchup, BBQ & Mayo Ice Cream Flavor Recipes

Heinz just released some recipes for making homemade ice cream, based on their condiment flavors. So if you’ve ever wanted to try ketchup, mayo, or barbecue sauce ice cream, now you can make it yourself. The recipes are all pretty simple . . . mostly just adding heavy cream, condensed milk, whole milk, and a few large squeezes of the condiment to a bowl, mixing them up, then freezing them. RECIPES HERE – or you can try doing an older version below.