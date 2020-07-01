Following her split from Michael Ray, Carly Pearce introduces her new puppy

Carly Pearce rocked the country world earlier this month when news broke that she’d filed for divorce from her fellow artist husband, Michael Ray. But this week, Carly revealed that she’s already found new love — and it’s the furry, four-footed variety.



In her first social media post since her breakup became public, Carly posed with her adorable new puppy, whose name is June. The sweet selfie also features a backdrop of a few of the singer’s favorite things: Wine glasses, a snapshot of one of her live shows, and a framed copy of the sheet music to traditional hymn “How Great Thou Art.”

Carly hasn’t yet spoken publicly about her split from Michael. However, just days before the news of her divorce, she reflected that the pandemic has given her an unexpected burst of creativity, adding that she’s been hard at work on new material despite the fact that her last album just came out in February.



Michel and Carly tied the knot last fall, after an adorable courtship that quickly made them one of the genre’s favorite couples. Several weeks ago, some eagle-eyed fans began noticing that the two of them had stopped commenting on or appearing in each other’s social media feeds.



Sadly, after just eight months of marriage, the couple officially called it quits. It’s been an emotionally tumultuous few weeks for Carly, who also recently celebrated her latest chart-topping hit, a duet with Lee Brice called “I Hope You’re Happy Now.”

