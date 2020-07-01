Country Music Hall of Fame extends closure through the end of July

Due to the continued threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has once again extended its shutdown. The downtown Nashville location will now remain closed to the public through July 31.

In a statement, the Hall of Fame CEO Kyle Young stressed the importance of keeping visitors and staff safe, especially as COVID-19 case numbers rise in Tennessee and beyond.

“With the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in Nashville and throughout the country, we determined it was necessary to extend our temporary closure to protect the health of our staff and guests,” he explained. “We look forward to welcoming guests and having them explore our galleries once again. When we reopen, we want to make sure it is in the safest possible environment.”

Before making the decision not to re-open as originally planned in June, the Hall of Fame had already decided to cancel in-person events — such as performances, screenings, summer camps, the internship program and family programming — through the end of July.



However, the Hall of Fame is helming a number of online offerings to tide country fans over until it’s safe to re-open. Would-be visitors can listen to episodes of the museum’s Voices in the Hall podcast, watch its weekly Songwriter Sessions live on Instagram, and enjoy a number of family-friendly online workshops.

By Carena Liptak

