BIG 3: STL Mask Mandate Talks, IL Min Wage Increase & EU Bans US Travelers

1. The number of deaths that are blamed on COVID-19 has reached one-thousand after the state added 19 deaths yesterday. The latest death toll stands at one-thousand-15.

2. Pay goes up today for minimum wage workers in three states and 21 cities and counties. In Illinois minimum wage workers will make $10/hr, tipped employees will make 6 and team workers will make 8.

3. The European Union is banning travel from the U.S. as of today. The E.U. is stopping tourists from countries that are COVID-19 hotspots, including the United States, Brazil and Russia.