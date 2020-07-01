'Bettie James': Jimmie Allen’s collaboration-packed new EP will spotlight family ties

Jimmie Allen’s got a new EP in the works, and his next batch of tunes will feature more than a few special guests. Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker and Tim McGraw are just a few of the familiar voices that will make an appearance on the project, which is called Bettie James.



Other guest stars will include Charley Pride, Mickey Guyton and The Oak Ridge Boys. Jimmie isn’t limiting himself to country duets, though: Rapper Nelly, Christian artist Tauren Wells and actrRESS/singer-songwriter Rita Wilson are also featured on the project. Bettie James also includes “This is Us,” Jimmie’s current single with rising pop star, Noah Cyrus.



Despite the long list of big-name artists contributing to the project, Bettie James’ most meaningful special guests are the two family members who lend their names to Jimmie’s new EP. Those are his father, James Allen, and his grandmother, Bettie Snead, who both died over the past decade.



“My dad and grandmom were two completely different people, but both played a huge part in my life,” Jimmie reflects. “Since they died, I have been wanting to leave trails of their legacies throughout my music.”

Jimmie adds that this project, and all the artists who helped him make it, tie together his love of music and love of family. “Each artist has touched the life of my dad, my grandmother and me through their music,” he says.



Bettie James is due for release on July 10.

By Carena Liptak

