Russell Dickerson and wife Kailey expecting a baby boy

Russell and Kailey Dickerson announced that they’re having a baby boy in the most adorable way.

On Monday, Russell posted a video on social media sharing the news with fans. The video begins with the couple waiting in the doctor’s office for their appointment when Russell reveals that he’s going to find out the sex of the baby before Kailey and will surprise her by going to Target and buying clothes depending on the sex.

While sitting in his car in the Target parking lot, Russell opens the envelope to reveal a card that reads “It’s a boy!” The singer lets out an excited cheer as his new song, “Home Sweet,” plays.

He later shows off a series of cute outfits he bought for the baby, including a set of denim overalls with a blue plaid shirt and a navy blue onesie displaying the phrase “little peanut.”

Russell then decorates their bedroom in blue streamers and lays the baby clothes out on the bed, covering Kailey’s eyes before the big reveal, both jumping around the room in excitement after she learns it’s a boy.

“Amazing!!! Congrats!” writes Little Big Town‘s Kimberly Schlapman in the comment section, while RaeLynn adds “Soooooo sweet!!!” “This is the best RD! The cutest and most thoughtful ever!” says Tyler Hubbard‘s wife Hayley.

The couple announced in April that they’re expecting their first child.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.