Kenny Chesney is as "Happy Does" in positive new single

Hot on the heels of his 31st number–one hit, “Here and Now,” Kenny Chesney is serving an uplifting new single, with “Happy Does.”

The lighthearted tune professes that happiness is not only a state of mind, but is also expressed through action, whether drinking a beer “just because” or dancing in a rainstorm with the one you love.

The song introduces listeners to a set of feel-good characters, including a young musician chasing her dreams in Boulder, Colorado, and a former Marine who’s now cashier with an innate ability to engage with customers.

“Happy is/As happy does/Grab a six string/By the rope swing/Hang a palm tree in your truck/Drink a beer/Just because/Steal a slow dance in a rain storm/And a kiss from who you love/Laugh and live with a half full cup,” Kenny sings over a breezy acoustic melody.

“With all this unknown and all this who knows, it felt like the song people were going to need this summer,” Kenney says. “The melody feels good, and the track makes you smile! So ‘Happy Does’ is a pretty good post-it note when you’re having a bad day, or even just a day.”

“Happy Does” is also featured on Kenny’s latest chart-topping album, Here and Now.

By Cillea Houghton

