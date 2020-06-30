Kane Brown signs on for 'CMA Summer Stay-Cay'

CMA Summer Stay-Cay just got “Cool Again” with the addition of Kane Brown to the lineup.

Kane is set to perform during the multi-hour livestream event tomorrow, alongside a hefty roster of country stars including Luke Combs, Lady A, Brothers Osborne, Carly Pearce, Brett Young and many more.

There will also be a “Women of Summer” performance featuring Lauren Alaina, Cassadee Pope and Lindsay Ell, who is co-hosting Summer Stay-Cay with Jimmie Allen.

A series of collaborative performances will take place, including Jimmie with Lanco, Carly and her “I Hope You’re Happy Now” duet partner Lee Brice and Jordan Davis with Kassi Ashton.

Jason Aldean will appear with the video premiere of his new song “Got What I Got,” while Eric Churchwill host a retrospective of the one-of-a-kind acoustic medley he performed at 2019 CMA Fest.

Rascal Flatts, Gabby Barrett, Scotty McCreery, Russell Dickerson and Maddie & Tae are among the many other artists participating in the variety of games and activities.

CMA Summer Stay-Cay will broadcast on the CMA YouTube and Facebook pages tomorrow night at 6 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.