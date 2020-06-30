ICYMI: Chris Janson Accidentally Blocks Maren Morris On Twitter

This is probably one of the funnier things you’ll see on the internet this month. Plus, further reason to join Twitter if you’ve been thinking about it. Maren Morris went to Twitter baffled on Sunday wondering why Nashville’s Chris Janson blocked her on the popular social media site, saying, “ummmmmm what did I DO?!”

Maren, along with the rest of the world, got their answer later that day when Chris apparently realized that he had accidentally blocked her and responded by saying, “Omg!! I have no idea. Love you & your husband. Definitely was a mistake.” For the record, I’ve had a similar experience with my own girlfriend early on who’s account blocked me without her knowledge (or so she says lol), so I can identify with Maren’s pain.

Omg!! I have no idea. Love you & your husband.Definitely was a mistake https://t.co/uC3hplmaqd — Chris Janson (@janson_chris) June 29, 2020

