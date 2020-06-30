Garth Brooks hosting acoustic 'Garth Request Live 2' next week

Garth Brooks is set to host another night of acoustic music.

On the Monday night installment of Inside Studio G, the legendary country star revealed that he’s making good on his promise to host another virtual live music session next Tuesday with part two of Garth Request Live.

“How about we just make it intimate? We just make it really just bare bones. Let’s get really close,” Garth teased viewers, hinting that the show may take place around the campfire on his Tennessee property. That’s where he hosted the online after-party following his drive-in concert event on June 27, playing a series of acoustic songs for fans on Facebook.

Garth and wife Trisha Yearwood hosted a similar event in April called Garth and Trisha Live! on CBS when they took requests from fans, resulting in performances of his and hers hits “The Dance” and “She’s in Love with the Boy,” respectively, along with covers including Fleetwood Mac‘s “Landslide” and Little Big Town‘s “Girl Crush.”

You can submit your requests on Garth’s social media channels using the hashtag #GarthRequestLive2.

By Cillea Houghton

