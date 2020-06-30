Chase Rice responds to backlash over his live show: "Your safety's a huge priority"

Chase Rice is responding to the backlash he received over the weekend for his recent live show.

Saturday night, Chase performed for a crowd of around 1,000 people at the Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary, a former prison in East Tennessee that has been converted into a concert venue. Chase received criticism on social media after posting photos and videos that showed members of the audience crowded together, not wearing masks or following social distancing guidelines.

In a video posted on Instagram Monday afternoon, Chase acknowledged that “a lot of people online had a big problem with how the show looked, how the show went down,” he says. “I understand there’s a lot of varying opinions, a lot of different opinions on COVID-19, how it works with live music crowds and what all that looks like.”

He goes on to say that fans’ safety is a top priority and thanks them for their support that allows him to make music and perform live.

“My biggest thing is y’all. You guys are everything to me, so your safety’s a huge priority,” Chase states.

Chase also revealed that he’s performing a drive-in show in Ashland, Kentucky at Paramount Arts Center on Friday that will have marked off spaces for individual vehicles. The singer encourages fans to enjoy the show while remaining in their respective areas.

“You can get our of your cars, get out of your trucks and party with me, please do…but stay in your own space, stay with the people you came with,” he says. “The biggest thing for all of us is the safer we are now, the quicker that we get to actual normal live shows, which I know we all want.”

By Cillea Houghton

