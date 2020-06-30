Cam announces "Classic" single, new partnership for album release

New music from Cam is coming next month.

The soulful singer is set to release her next single, “Classic,” on July 17. The track comes as part of a new partnership that sees Cam’s upcoming album being released as a joint venture between her home label of RCA Records, New York, and Nashville-based record label Triple Tigers.

Other artists on the Triple Tigers imprint are Scotty McCreery, Russell Dickerson and the Colbie Caillat-fronted country band, Gone West.

“This upcoming album is the best music I’ve ever made. It deserves the best partner to take it out into the world, and that’s what I’m getting with Norbert and the team at Triple Tigers,” says Cam. “Their passion, drive and ingenuity are exactly what I was looking for. This is gonna be such a fun ride.”

Cam has previously shared another pair of songs off her highly anticipated sophomore project, with “Redwood Tree” and the lead single “Till There’s Nothing Left,”

The album is expected to be released sometime this year.

By Cillea Houghton

