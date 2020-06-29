"Worldwide Beautiful": Kane Brown delivers unifying message at BET Awards

Kane Brown delivered a powerful message at the BET Awards Sunday night with the debut performance of “Worldwide Beautiful.”

Kane and gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds took to the Ryman Auditorium stage for individual, socially distanced performances at the BET Awards, an annual awards ceremony that honors Black creators in the entertainment field. The show was held virtually for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following Jonathan’s stirring performance of “People,” Kane also played to an audience-less Ryman, delivering a passionate full-band performance of his unifying song, ‘Worldwide Beautiful.”

Standing on a platform elevating his stage presence, spotlights shone all around the chart-topping singer as he serenaded the empty theater with a message that pledges “you’re missing every color, if you’re only seeing black and white” while chanting “one love, one God, one family” alongside his exuberant backup band and singers.

Kane’s appearance at the 20th annual ceremony marks the first time a Black solo male country artist has performed at the BET Awards.

By Cillea Houghton

