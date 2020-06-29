Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockSam Hunt dropped an acoustic version of his current single, “Hard to Forget,” last week. The radio version of the song is currently a top-five hit.



Tractor Supply Company has unveiled its exclusive new line of Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation pet treats. Called “On the Farm,” the collection consists of nutritional, natural snacks for both cats and dogs.



Lauren Alaina has put a new spin on her single, “Getting Good,” releasing a duet version of the tune with Trisha Yearwood.



Tenille Townes has dropped her highly-anticipated debut album, The Road to the Lemonade Stand. The project features her breakout single, “Somebody’s Daughter.”

Cassadee Pope has shared two new songs: “Let Me Go” and “Built This House.” The new music is the first taste of Cassadee’s next album, Rise and Shine, which is due out on August 7.

Ryan Hurd just dropped his new EP, EOM. The project features an acoustic take on his single, “Every Other Memory.”

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



