Lady A, Tim McGraw among performers on Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

Country music is coming to the 2020 Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular.

Lady A, Tim McGraw and Brad Paisley will perform during the July 4th special airing on NBC. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual fireworks display will take place over the course of a week, culminating in the two-hour broadcast.

Throughout the week, a series of fireworks displays will light up several boroughs across New York City. The surprise displays will launch in land or water-based locations in five-minute increments, along with a grand finale, so city dwellers can enjoy the views from their homes.

The three country stars, along with John Legend, the Black Eyed Peas and The Killers, will perform before the fireworks begin.

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular airs on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET with an encore presentation at 10 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

