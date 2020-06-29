"Here and Now" on hold: Kenny Chesney celebrates a #1 apart from No Shoes Nation

Warner Music NashvilleKenny Chesney claims the 31st number-one song of his career this week, as “Here and Now” tops the country chart.

It’s particularly ironic, however, since for Kenny, “Here and Now” embodies the moments he gets to spend on tour with his fans, No Shoes Nation. Of course, in 2020, that’s impossible because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s no better place than ‘Here and Now,’ than me being onstage with my audience,” the superstar tells ABC Audio. “Because collectively — and it’s what I try to say to them, and I think this song speaks to it very well — is, you know, being here tonight together, we don’t have to think about tomorrow or yesterday or next year or the last terrible year we had, whatever it is.”

“All we gotta do,” Kenny adds, “is live in the ‘Here and Now’ and love each other and enjoy this music. And we can worry about stuff later on.”

Kenny’s 2020 Chillaxification Tour is now delayed until May 1 of next year, when Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion are set to help him kick off the run in Tampa, Florida.

Kenny’s most recent number-one came in July of 2018, when “Get Along” made it to the top.

By Stephen Hubbard

