Garth Brooks' drive-in concert draws more than 350,000 fans

Though Garth Brooks wasn’t physically present, he entertained more than 350,000 fans on Saturday with his one-night-only event, Encore Live Presents Garth Brooks: A Drive-In Concert Experience.

Garth filmed the set, which included such hits as “Ain’t Goin’ Down (‘Til the Sun Comes Up),” “The Thunder Rolls” and “The Dance,” at his studio in Nashville with his band. The performance was then broadcast at more than 300 outdoor theaters across the country while adhering to social distance guidelines mandated by the CDC.

After the shows broadcasted, Garth connected with fans on Facebook, taking song requests while sharing his excitement.

“This was cool. This was for me, as much fun as doing the live show, just kinda living it through you guys!” he expressed in between the online chat that featured a range of acoustic songs, including a duet with Trisha Yearwood on “Wild Horses” and his new song, “That’s What Cowboys Do.”

“Man! I gotta tell ya, I don’t know about you, I need ‘happy’ right now. I got to see it in everybody’s faces,” he continued. “Last night I saw everything great about the old days, but it happened right in the middle of the most uncertain times I have known in my life. I can’t thank you enough!”

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.