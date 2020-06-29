Gabby Barrett's 'Goldmine' of success continues with record first-week streaming numbers

Gabby Barrett has crossed a career threshold with her debut album, Goldmine.

Following its release on June 19, Goldmine has scored the highest-ever number of first-week streams for a debut country album, amassing more than 16.1 million on-demand streams. It’s also in the top 5 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, marking the first time a female country star’s debut has accomplished the feat since Carly Pearce‘s Every Little Thing was released in 2017.

“Wow!!! Oh my gosh, I feel so overwhelmed and so blessed by this first week,” Gabby reflects in a statement. “Goldmine is truly a representation of who I am as an artist, person and songwriter, so to see this and feel this kind of love and support is just a dream.”

The album’s lead single, “I Hope,” became Gabby’s first number-one single and is currently the second-most-streamed country song of 2020. It’s also in the top 25 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.

By Cillea Houghton

