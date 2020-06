The Country Music Association is bringing together country music’s biggest stars for a summertime celebration. “CMA Summer Stay-Cay” is a brand-new, live-stream event featuring more than 50 country acts, including Jason Aldean, Eric Church and Luke Combs. It’s hosted by Jimmie Allen and Lindsay Ell. The event, presented by Budweiser Nitro Gold, streams live this Wednesday, July 1st.