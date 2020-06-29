Chris Young releasing new single "If That Ain't God" on Friday

Chris Young is gearing up to release a new song this week.

The chart-topping singer will drop “If That Ain’t God” on July 3. He made the announcement Monday by sharing the cover art, which features a graphic of a sunset on the beach alongside his name and the song’s title.

Chris first teased the song in an Instagram post on May 27, the lyrics attributing unexplained miracles and resiliency to a higher power, exemplified by a story on the news about a child who overcame cancer.

“If that ain’t God/If that ain’t the man upstairs somewhere/Lookin’ down on us again/Don’t it make you want to pray/Don’t it make you want to live/If that ain’t God/I don’t know what is,” Chris sings in the chorus.

“I posted a few clips of this song and you guys made sure to tell me how much you liked it, so I’m making it my next single and it will be available this Friday!” Chris writes.

“If That Ain’t God” will serve as Chris’ first single since “Drowning” was released in 2019. The deep-voiced crooner is working on his new album, Raised on Country.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.