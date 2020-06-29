BIG 3: COVID-19 Cases Over 10M, CWE Protests Get Heated & MLB Opening Day

Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video

June 29, 2020
1. Johns Hopkins University says the global coronavirus death toll is now over 500-thousand.  That comes as the total worldwide case count is now over ten-million.

2. An estimated 500 protesters marched on St. Louis Mayor Krewson’s home last night, calling for her resignation. 

3. The World Series champion Washington Nationals will host the New York Yankees on Opening Day when MLB returns, ESPN is reporting.