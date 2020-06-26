Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July picnic will go virtual in 2020 with live performances and more

Ever since its inaugural event in 1973, Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic has become a country music institution, with performers like Eric Church, Chris Stapleton and Kacey Musgraves heading to Texas to join the lineup in recent years.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the picnic won’t be able to take place in person this year. Instead, Willie’s Luck Productions is hosting a virtual version of the event, complete with from-home performances from Margo Price, Sheryl Crow, Steve Earle and many more.

Of course, the event wouldn’t be complete without an appearance from Willie himself: The singer will perform with his band from his recording studio, located near his ranch in Luck, Texas.

In addition to the artists who’ll take the stage in real time, you can watch interviews and footage from some of their favorite musicians during the event. Tickets cost $35 pre-event or $45 on the day of the show, and include access to special delivery packages from food and beverage vendors.



The fun all kicks off on July 4 at 3:30 PM CT. It will be streamed from Luck’s website as well as the event’s website.

By Carena Liptak

